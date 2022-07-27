Indore: NCB nabs man from Rajasthan with cannabis worth Rs 40 lakh

Indore / Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested a man from Rajasthan while he was carrying 260 kg of cannabis in a loading vehicle, an official said on Tuesday. The accused had hidden the cannabis in a transformer in order to mislead the officers. The value of the cannabis is about Rs 40 lakh in the international market.

According to Brijendra Chowdhary, zonal director of NCB, acting on a tip-off, a loading vehicle going towards Rajasthan was stopped near Ujjain by a NCB team on Monday. The truck was carrying transformers. The NCB officials checked the transformers and found cannabis hidden in them. The cannabis was wrapped with tape and it was kept in empty chambers of the transformers. The truck and the cannabis along with the transformers were seized by the NCB officials.

Chowdhary further said that the consignment was being taken to Kota Rajasthan from Odisha. The man, who was carrying the drugs, is also a resident of Rajasthan. He is being questioned about the consignee and the consigner.

In this year, the NCB has caught more than 500 kilograms of cannabis being carried to different parts of the state.