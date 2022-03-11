Indore: Navodaya school girls told about menstrual cycle

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh)



Girl students of Class VI and VII of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayaa, Manpur, were given information about the menstruation cycle through a video presentation as part of International Women's Day week.

Science subject teacher Rita Khapekar informed the girls about menstrual hygiene and how to keep themselves clean during this period to avoid getting infected. She said, some girls get back pain or stomach cramps during this period, and said it was a natural process.

To avoid pain, one should have more iron-rich food in their diet like gram, jaggery and peanuts. School principal OP Sharma, vice-principal Pushpa Singh, school counsellors Rahul Gupta and Ranjana Ahirwar were also present.



(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 02:21 AM IST