Indore: Naturally Lovely, The Cooling Waters & Hike At Bamniya Kund

Gushing waterfall at Bamniya kund through the lens of our reader Shrikant Kalamkar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Escape into a lovely natural pool of water at Bamniya Kund, which is located ahead of Patalpani near Indore. Whether you plan a fabulous workout day by cycling to the kunds or go for a family picnic, the gentle slopes and green corridors will make the trip memorable.

With a distance of a kilometre between them, both the kunds are a perfect getaway for a weekend with the choice of camping. Adventurous trekking, fun family cooking, cool camping and relaxing getaway makes Bamniya kund and Mehendi kund, a ‘must-visit’ place during the rainy season. Shrikant Kalamkar, a banker and travel enthusiast shared his memories of an adventurous trip with Free Press.

How to reach Bamniya

Set at a distance of 47.2 kilometres from Free Press, Bamniya and Mehendi kund are an easy escape from polluted air and noise of the city. You can reach the kunds in one and a half to two hours, depending upon the traffic and the day of the week. Taking the highway from Indore to Mhow, you have to come straight towards Patalpani. Avoiding the diversion for Patalpani, you have to continue straight till Badgonda and Badiya village. You will have to stop at the parking station and walk down to the kunds for about two to three kilometres. The road is smooth till the parking. However, after the parking, you cannot drive as the road is muddy.

Bamniya Kund

Bamniya kund attracts most tourists because of its rich biodiversity and cascading waterfall. Though Bamniya waterfall does not make loud noise, it does produce a pleasing sound when it hits rocks on the way to the pool. It is an idyllic place for most campers, who often spend a night on the top of waterfall. As a wonderful adventure trip, campers reach the place in afternoon and chill by the waterfall. Further, after a night full of camping stories and freshly cooked daal baatis, they hit the sack. Waterfall and birds wake up campers, who often go for a trek the next morning.

Travel Advisory

* You can carry a stove and other items to prepare food there or carry home-cooked packaged food, as there are no restaurants or outlets near the waterfalls.

*You can have breakfast in popular shops in Mhow. Tourists suggested Bhanwarilal Mithaiwala for breakfast treats.

* On the way, you might come across some dhabas for tea, but hygiene is questionable. Therefore, you should carry tea in a flask if needed.

* Enthusiastic photographers should carry their cameras as there are various opportunities for clicking pictures.

* You must carry bottled water.

* You can carry picnic mat and sit around to enjoy your meal on the way. * For trekking, it is advisable to carry rope, hiking shoes and other gears. Do not trek without a guide.

*If you are interested in camping, please carry camp, torch, sleeping bags, safety weapons, etc.