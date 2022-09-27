e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: National Lata Mangeshkar Awards to be given today

Indore: National Lata Mangeshkar Awards to be given today

Awards to be given to singers Shailendra Singh & Kumar Shanu, music composer Anand-Milind; Alka Yagnik and her troupe will perform hit songs of Lata at the award distribution ceremony

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 09:00 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The National Lata Mangeshkar Awards for 2019, 2020 and 2022 will be given to singer Shailendra, music composer Anad-Milind and singer Kumar Shanu, respectively, on Wednesday. On this occasion, famous singer Alka Yagnik will perform hit songs.

Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the awards could not be given in the mentioned years. The award is given by the culture department of the Madhya Pradesh government. The gorgeous award ceremony will be held at the Brilliant Convention Centre from 7 pm onwards. All preparations have been completed by the district administration for successful staging of the programme.

Director, culture department, Aditi Kumar Tripathi said that Shailendra Singh from Mumbai would get the award for playback singing for 2019, Anand-Milind Mumbai for music direction for 2020 and Kumar Shanu from Mumbai for playback singing for 2021.

The prestigious award was established in 1984.

After the award ceremony, a musical evening is also being organised at the venue, where Alka Yagnik and her troupe from Mumbai will perform the hit songs of Lata Mangeshkar. On this occasion, awards will also be given to the winners of the state-level Sugam Music Competition.

Read Also
Indore: Good news for passport seekers; facility to apply for police clearance now possible at all...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: National Lata Mangeshkar Awards to be given today

Indore: National Lata Mangeshkar Awards to be given today

Indore: Power complaints come down by 33%, claims West Discom

Indore: Power complaints come down by 33%, claims West Discom

Indore: Spiritual principles became more prominent due to Covid-19, says DAVV Vice-Chancellor

Indore: Spiritual principles became more prominent due to Covid-19, says DAVV Vice-Chancellor

Indore: High Court orders reassessment of Hukamchand Mills land

Indore: High Court orders reassessment of Hukamchand Mills land

Indore: Sunny during the day, but heavy rainfall in the night

Indore: Sunny during the day, but heavy rainfall in the night