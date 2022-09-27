Indore: National Lata Mangeshkar Awards to be given today

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The National Lata Mangeshkar Awards for 2019, 2020 and 2022 will be given to singer Shailendra, music composer Anad-Milind and singer Kumar Shanu, respectively, on Wednesday. On this occasion, famous singer Alka Yagnik will perform hit songs.

Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the awards could not be given in the mentioned years. The award is given by the culture department of the Madhya Pradesh government. The gorgeous award ceremony will be held at the Brilliant Convention Centre from 7 pm onwards. All preparations have been completed by the district administration for successful staging of the programme.

Director, culture department, Aditi Kumar Tripathi said that Shailendra Singh from Mumbai would get the award for playback singing for 2019, Anand-Milind Mumbai for music direction for 2020 and Kumar Shanu from Mumbai for playback singing for 2021.

The prestigious award was established in 1984.

After the award ceremony, a musical evening is also being organised at the venue, where Alka Yagnik and her troupe from Mumbai will perform the hit songs of Lata Mangeshkar. On this occasion, awards will also be given to the winners of the state-level Sugam Music Competition.