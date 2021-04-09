Indore: National Cadet Corps ‘C’ certificate exam held at two centres with 96.5% attendance

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh NCC directorate conducted the C certificate examination of cadets of battalions of Indore Group 2021 at Holkar Science College and Central Government Ahilya Ashram Higher Secondary School No 2 in Banganga on Friday.

Training officer of NCC Group Headquarters Col Surendra Falaswal said, “The attendance in exam was good as 1,437 cadets out of 1,490 senior division of various battalions of Indore Group attempted.” It was 96.5 per cent attendance.

This examination was conducted in Indore under the guidance of Brigadier HR Desai, Group Commander of Indore Group. During 3-hour written examination, cadets solved queries related to army and personality development. This followed practical tests, which included drills, weapon plying, field craft battle, map reading etc.

The examination at Holkar Science College Indore was held under guidance of Colonel S Sattigiri, Command Officer, 36 MP Battalion NCC, Khandwa. The examination at Ahilya Ashram was conducted under guidance of Colonel Pankaj Atri, Command Officer 9 MP Battalion NCC, Indore.

The examinations of Indore Group's other battalions - 21 MP Battalion Ratlam, 10 MP Battalion Ujjain, 36 MP Battalion Khandwa, 5 MP Independent Company Neemuch were conducted at their district headquarters.