NCC senior officer Kulraj Suri wins Director General's Appreciation Medal

Bhopal: Kulraj Suri, senior under Officer of the NCC Wing of The Bhopal School of Social Sciences has won the Director General's Appreciation Medal (DG Commendation Card).

Suri was awarded the Best Cadet Award of the college in 2018. He was a Bronze medalist in the Inter Group Sports Shooting Competition, Jabalpur in 2019, and participated in the Inter Director Sports Shooting Competition Asansol.

In the All India Army Camp held at Delhi, he secured the seventh position in the Best Cadet competition and increased the honour of the college. Along with this, Suri was also conferred with Bhopal Group's Best Cadet Award in 2020. NCC officer, Lieutenant Nasir Ali congratulated him and said that this is the result of Kulraj's hard work and discipline. He wished him good luck for his golden future.

Kulraj Suri, a B. Com Honors Final Year student wishes to join the Indian Army and serve the country in the future.