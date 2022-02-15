Indore: ‘My vote is my future: Power of one vote’ competition underway

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Deputy district election officer Pratul Chandra Sinha has said that, from National Voters’ Day on January 25, the Election Commission of India had been organising a competition for voters’ awareness. The title of the competition is: ‘My Vote is My Future: Power of One Vote’. It is being organised under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Practices (SVEEP).

The competition comprises a Quiz Contest, Video-Making, Poster-Design and a Song-and-Slogan Contest in which any person can participate. The competition started on January 25 and will continue till March 15.

Interested participants can get more details related to the competition from https://ecisveep.nic.in/contest. Participants will be able to send in their entries at voter-contest@eci.gov.in

Sinha said that entries that speak for or against any language, political party, religion, sect or objectionable unverified information would not be considered valid for the competition. The commission will have the right to invalidate any entry and, in case of any dispute, the decision of the commission will be final. The participants will have to send in their own original materials and the Indian Copyright Act of 1957 would apply to the entries.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 01:27 AM IST