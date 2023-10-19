Indore: Municipal Official From Kerala Dies In City Hotel

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 47-year-old municipal secretary from Kerala died under mysterious circumstances in a city hotel under Kanadiya police station jurisdiction on Wednesday morning.

He had come to the city, with a 35-member team from Kerala for a three-day training in solid waste management and to observe the city’s cleanliness administration. The cause of the death is unknown and police believed that he might have suffered a cardiac arrest.

According to investigating officer SI Yogesh Kumar from Kanadiya police, the deceased has been identified as Sajith Kumar KK, a resident of Thiruvananthapuram.

He was posted as a municipal commissioner (Secretary) of Pathanamthitta in Kerala. He had come with a team of 35 municipal commissioners from Kerala for a three-day training in solid waste management and to observe the city’s cleanliness management.

The team stayed at the Pride Hotel on Bypass Road. The team had come on Tuesday evening and Sajith went to sleep after dinner and was found unconscious the next morning. His team members took him to the nearest hospital but he could not be saved. After that the police and his family members were informed.

Sajith’s team member Sugada Kumar, a municipal official from Chengannur, Kerala said that he was staying in a room along with Sajith. His health condition was found critical the next morning and was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead.

The police conducted the post-mortem of the deceased to know the cause of death. A team from IMC administration was also present at the mortuary at MYH. The exact reason for his death will be established only after the autopsy report.