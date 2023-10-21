Indore Municipal Employee Ends Life After Being 'Harassed By Mom-In-Law'

Rajasthan Suicide Case | IANS

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 29-year-old municipal corporation employee committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his place in Khajrana area on Thursday. The kin alleged that he committed suicide due to mental harassment by his mother-in-law.

However, no suicide note was recovered from the spot. The police are recording the statements of his family members to know the exact reason due to which he took such an extreme step. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Manish Kalyane, a resident of Rajeev Nagar area of the city. He was employed with the IMC.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the wife of the deceased left home with her children after an argument with him a few days ago and was living at her mother’s place in Ujjain. Manish was tense after the incident and had tried to bring her back to the city. He had two sons and a daughter. He hanged himself to the ceiling when he was alone at the house. His niece had come to provide him food when she found him hanging from the ceiling. The family informed the police.

Elder brother Ashish alleged that Manish took such a step due to the mental harassment by his mother-in-law. Ashish said that Manish had gone to Ujjain to bring his wife and children back from his mother-in-law’s place. But his mother-in-law had harassed and threatened him in front of everyone. He was upset after the incident and he took this extreme decision to end his life. Manish’s senior Harikchand said that Manish had told him some days back that he would be dead due to his mother-in-law as she abused him and blamed her for his death.

The police are investigating the matter and have conducted the post-mortem of the deceased. The police will take the statements of family and friends to know the actual reason behind his extreme decision.

