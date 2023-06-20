 Indore Municipal Corporation Seizes Earnest Money Of Five Errant Contractors
Indore Municipal Corporation Seizes Earnest Money Of Five Errant Contractors

During zone-wise review meetings lately, Bhargav had come to know that many contractors are not signing contracts with IMC even after winning tenders of development projects.

Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following the orders by Pushyamitra Bhargav, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Monday seized earnest money of five contractors who were not inking contracts with the civic body despite securing tenders for various development projects.

Many projects had stalled due to this attitude of the contractors. To this, the mayor had directed to issue notices to such contractors giving them seven days for signing contracts with IMC.

He had stated that if the contractors still do not sign the pact with IMC within the prescribed period then their earnest money should be seized.

The IMC followed the mayor's instructions and stated that earnest money of more errant contractors will be seized if they did follow the prescribed procedure.

