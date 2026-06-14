Indore Municipal Corporation Driver Hangs Self, Found With Deity's Photo Held To Chest | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) employee allegedly died by suicide at his residence in the Aerodrome police station area on Saturday evening. He was a driver of the civic body's garbage collection vehicle.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Akhilesh Chauhan, a resident of Chhota Bangarda. He was posted in Ward 15 under IMC's Zone 16.

The incident occurred when Akhilesh was alone at home. His mother had gone to the vegetable market, while his wife and children were at her parents' house.

Family members said Akhilesh was a devout follower of Lord Hanuman. Before taking the extreme step, he had placed a photograph of Lord Hanuman against his chest.

A domestic dispute had been ongoing between Akhilesh and his wife for some time. Following an argument, his wife had gone to her parents' house with the children and had not returned.

Police have begun a probe. The body was sent for post-mortem examination.