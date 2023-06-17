Indore: Municipal Commissioner Warns Of FIR Against L&T

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The L&T company will be held responsible if any mishap takes place in the city during the monsoon at their Narmada Line restoration work site. The deadline for completion of the work is June 30.

IMC commissioner Harshika Singh while reviewing the water supply system in the city said that in case of mishap, an FIR would be lodged against the company.

She reviewed the work done by the company in each zone. It was informed that L&T has completed 34 km of restoration work on the pipeline.

She instructed that in the next three days, the work done under the water supply will be jointly inspected by the assistant engineer and sub-engineer of the concerned zone area and the engineer of L&T company.