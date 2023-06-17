 Indore: Municipal Commissioner Warns Of FIR Against L&T
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Municipal Commissioner Warns Of FIR Against L&T

Indore: Municipal Commissioner Warns Of FIR Against L&T

June 30 is the deadline to complete the work

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 17, 2023, 02:16 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The L&T company will be held responsible if any mishap takes place in the city during the monsoon at their Narmada Line restoration work site. The deadline for completion of the work is June 30.

IMC commissioner Harshika Singh while reviewing the water supply system in the city said that in case of mishap, an FIR would be lodged against the company.

Read Also
MP Shankar Lalwani Inaugurates New Cargo Terminal At Indore Airport
article-image

She reviewed the work done by the company in each zone. It was informed that L&T has completed 34 km of restoration work on the pipeline.

She instructed that in the next three days, the work done under the water supply will be jointly inspected by the assistant engineer and sub-engineer of the concerned zone area and the engineer of L&T company.

Read Also
Indore: BJP Corporators Drape python Around Their Necks At City Zoo; Congress Hisses In Anger
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Municipal Commissioner Warns Of FIR Against L&T

Indore: Municipal Commissioner Warns Of FIR Against L&T

Indore: BSF Cycle Rally To Create Awareness About Yoga

Indore: BSF Cycle Rally To Create Awareness About Yoga

Indore: Domestic Air Cargo Terminal & Centre For Perishable Cargo Inaugurated

Indore: Domestic Air Cargo Terminal & Centre For Perishable Cargo Inaugurated

Indore: ED Custody Over, Land Shark Madda Sent To Jail

Indore: ED Custody Over, Land Shark Madda Sent To Jail

Indore: ‘For Self-Growth, It’s Crucial For Women To Harness Power Of AI’

Indore: ‘For Self-Growth, It’s Crucial For Women To Harness Power Of AI’