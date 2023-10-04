Indore Municipal Commissioner Inspects Nehru Stadium

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the upcoming assembly elections, municipal commissioner Harshika Singh inspected Nehru Stadium on Tuesday. During the inspection, district election department officials, additional commissioner Abhilash Mishra, Abhay Rajangaonkar, superintending engineer DR Lodhi, chief health officer Akhilesh Upadhyay, Rakesh Akhand, and other departmental officers were present.

The inspection was regarding the arrangements for upcoming assembly elections 2023, including distribution of election material at the stadium, strong room for keeping the ballot boxes in a safe place after voting, as well as counting of ballot papers after voting. All the officers were informed about the necessary actions to be taken by the municipal corporation to ensure proper arrangements at the stadium. Instructions were given to PWD officials to make proper parking arrangements.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)