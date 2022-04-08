Indore: Mumbai cops manhandled by family of fraud accused

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two officials of Mumbai police were manhandled by the family members of a fraud accused in Tilak Nagar area on Thursday. The accused was booked at Mulund police station and they had come to the city to arrest him.

According to the Tilak Nagar police station in-charge Manju Yadav, police nayak Devendra Katkar from Mulund police station in Mumbai lodged a complaint that he along with SI Valmiki Shinde and a constable had come to arrest accused Vikram Rughani in Scheme Number 140 on Thursday. When the Mumbai cops accompanied by Tilak Nagar police reached the spot, the accused tried to flee. Katkar and Shinde tried to stop him when four family members of the accused, including two women, pounced on them. They tore constable Shinde's shirt, and scratched Katkar. In the melee, the accused managed to escape.

Tilak Nagar police have registered a case against four family members including two women under sections 353, 332, 212, 294, 34 of the IPC and started a search for them.

