Indore: MTH Hospital Seeks New Water Connection, More Water Tankers

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Taking cognizance of the water scarcity in Maharaja Tukojirao Holkar Hospital, MGM Medical College dean Dr Sanjay Dixit has chaired a meeting with PWD officials and hospital authorities to deal with the problem.

The dean has also directed the hospital authorities to write to the IMC demanding a bigger water supply line. During the meeting, it was also decided that the hospital will ask for more water tankers from the municipal corporation; from two to five tankers daily.

Free Press had raised the issue of water scarcity in the hospital due to which the patients, their family members, and even doctors were facing a tough time. “We are taking steps to ensure availability of water in the hospital.

We have asked the IMC to increase the number of tankers and we are also getting new water supply connections for the hospital,” Dr Dixit said. He added that they have also asked the PWD officials to act immediately over the same and also over other issues in the hospital.

The bout of pre-monsoon showers failed to provide any relief...

The hospital administration is also seeking the support of the MLA and Member of Parliament to get a new bore well in the hospital to deal with the issue. The hospital sources said that water scarcity is taking place in the hospital due to the dried-up bore wells and out-of-order motor pump of one of the bore wells.

Moreover, the bout of pre-monsoon showers failed to provide any relief and the hospital is not getting enough water to run the facilities. According to the staff, water scarcity is prevailing in the hospital for last two weeks but it intensified in the last couple of days and the attendants can also be seen running around the campus to get water for their patients.

The junior doctors have also lodged a complaint with MGM Medical College dean and hospital administration for the same. Superintendent of MTH Hospital Dr Nilesh Dalal said that the situation will improve soon as IMC has assured them of sending more tankers.

