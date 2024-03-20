Indore: MTA Prepares Proposal For Robotic Surgery At MY Hospital

MY Hospital |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aiming to provide better facilities to poor patients, Medical Teachers’ Association, MGM Medical College has prepared a proposal to begin robotic surgery in Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) Hospital.

The proposal includes procurement of robotic arms machine, planning and training details to begin the facility and other requirements.

‘We have already prepared the proposal to begin robotic surgery at MY Hospital. We will send the proposal to Bhopal and we believe that it would be cleared as early as possible,’ Dr Arvind Ghanghoriya, president of medical teachers’ association, said.

He added that MY Hospital will become the only government hospital in the state to have this facility.

‘We have submitted a letter to the divisional commissioner and also asked them to provide space for robotic surgery in the newly-constructed OT complex in the hospital. Prostatectomy, heart surgery, gall bladder surgery, gastrointestinal surgery and others can be done with the robotic surgery unit,’ Dr Ghanghoriya said.

The professor of surgery also mentioned that the facility will also help reduce the waiting time of patients for surgery.

Advanced OT complex being developed

According to officials, a modular OT complex is being prepared in the hospital. The OT complex is being made of metal and glass ceiling to keep it seepage and infection free. The work of OT complex is undergoing for over two years but could not be completed after multiple extension of deadline.