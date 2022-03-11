Indore: MPBSE class 10th exams concludes; about 97.5% students appear in exam

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Class 10th board examinations of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) concluded on Thursday in which around 97.5% students attempted the exam in Indore division.

The board exams for class 10th were started from February 18, 2022 whereas Class 12th board exams of MPBSE are still in progress.

The exams were conducted according to the COVID-19 protocols. Though a few protocols were violated around the examination centre. No students were, however, found infected with COVID throughout the exam centres in the city.

To control chances of cheating, the school education department had secret inspection committees known as Flying Squad that reached various schools.

“We conducted inspections with school education teams and tried to ensure fair examinations so that students learn about discipline and take board examinations seriously,” MPBSE divisional officer Deven Sonwani said.

Flying squad did not find any student of class 10th cheating during the exams whereas a student of class 12th was caught attempting cheating and reported to the board.

Highlights of Board exams

In Indore district, over 79 thousand students appeared in the board examination of Class 10th and Class 12th.

Nonetheless, the number of students attempting class 10th board exams was more than that of class 12th.

In class 10th board examinations, over 36,800 regular students had registered and 7,000 private students i.e. over 43 thousand students in all attempted the exam.

In class 12th board examinations, 29,350 regular and 6,600 private students i.e. about 36,000 students had registered and attempted the exams. Besides, there were 146 examination centers in the city.

Exam time changed this year

“This time the board had changed the timing of the examination. The exam was conducted from 10 am to 1 pm,” Narendra Jain, Additional District Project Coordinator (ADPC) said.

“Examination centres were prepared following the COVID-19 protocols, so that students should sit according to social distancing norms,” Jain said.

ALSO READ Indore: Navodaya school girls told about menstrual cycle

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 11:50 AM IST