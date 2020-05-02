Indore MP Shankar Lalwani proves assistance for masses begins from home, launches call center in his house to battle corona menace

Indore: MP from Indore, Shankar Lalwani and his family members have come forward to bolster the fight against the pandemic coronavirus. The family has also started a 'call-center' at home to coordinate with people who are engaged in the supplies of essentials to the needy.

It is a family that stays together and prays together. MP Lalwani's family comprises his mother, Gauri Devi, wife Amita and son Meet Lalwani. MP Lalwani and his siblings and their families all live together.

In these times of continuous lockdowns, MP Lalwani said, "My family feels that I hardly devote time to them. And in reply, I tell them that they have to realise that I have a GRAND FAMILY of 28 lakh Indoreans. My folks are, of course, very cooperating."

Since the outbreak of the pandemic and the ensuing lockdowns, he said his responsibilities have grown multiple times... being a public representative, his asking rate has touched dizzy heights.

"To be a part of this Herculean Task, my family, like always, has been beside me. In the call centre launched at my home, my son and my brothers coordinate with my teams for the supply of food and other essentials", said MP Lalwani.

He said people from Madhya Pradesh, who are stuck outside the state and in other far flung places, have also contacted the call centre for assistance.

"I also have to coordinate with the Centre and state governments with the implementation of policies. Also, I have to highlight the problems faced by the masses to the ministers", he said.

Lalwani said he has to venture out of home several times in a day, but makes it a point to see that none of his family members leave their home and follow the lockdown rules strictly. "I don't allow any of my family member to roam unnecessarily outside the house. I see to it that they adhere to the government-laid norms diligently. Also, whenever I come home, we all follow social distancing and use sanitizers frequently".