Indore: MP Lalwani ferries injured youth to hospital in official car

Indore: A 30-year-old youth, Rajendra, of Govind Nagar was critically injured after his bike reportedly rammed a road divider in Raoji Bazaar area on Sunday. MP Shankar Lalwani, who was passing through the area, took him to the hospital in his vehicle. The incident took place around 2am. Lalwani first stopped his car at the mishap post and then talked to a police official on a wireless set and later ferried the injured to the hospital in his vehicle.

Police have taken his statement to ascertain the reason behind the accident. Rajendra is engaged with a food delivery company. The CCTVs grabs near the spot are also being examined.