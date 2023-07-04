 Indore: MP Court Asks Lokayukta Police To Exchange Bribe Money Given In Demonetised Notes, Return Sum To Complainant
Sharma, who was caught following Jarwal's complaint, was given the bribe in four notes of Rs 500 denomination, which were withdrawn by the government on November 8, 2016.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, July 04, 2023, 07:52 PM IST
article-image
MP Court |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A court in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district has quashed a corruption case against a deceased clerk accused of taking Rs 2,000 bribe and directed the Lokayukta police to exchange the four demonetised Rs 500 notes from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and return it to the complainant.

According to a prosecution official, the Lokayukta police had on January 4, 2016 allegedly caught Indore Development Authority (IDA) clerk Manish Sharma taking a bribe of Rs 2,000 from Hemraj Jarwal, a local resident, to give him a lease deed of a plot.

Sharma, who was caught following Jarwal's complaint, was given the bribe in four notes of Rs 500 denomination, which were withdrawn by the government on November 8, 2016.

Sharma died in January this year, during the trial of the case registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and the prosecution produced his death certificate before a special judge on June 30, the official said.

Based on the death certificate, the court closed the case against Sharma and ordered the Lokayukta police to deposit the four demonetised notes of Rs 500 in the concerned branch of the RBI and return the amount received to Jarwal.

