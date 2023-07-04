Indore: Two More Arrested For Selling Government Land 

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Monday arrested two land sharks who had sold government land measuring 4.440 hectares situated in Chhota Bangarda area.

A case was registered at Aerodrome Police Station on June 10 against the land mafia, brokers, vendors and others who sold government land. The land worth Rs 8.60 crore was also freed by police and administration while taking action to remove the encroachment done on the land.

Police said that the absconding main accused in the case Keshav alias Mama Tiwari and Vishal alias Kaku Joshi have been arrested, who are being interrogated. Search is on for other remaining absconding accused of the case.

Police have registered a case under Section-420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467(forgery of valuable security, will etc), 468 (forgery with purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged documents) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC. A total of 12 accused have been booked in the case and search is on for the remaining accused.

Earlier three accused Zafar Latif, Manoj Jaiswal and Pooja Jat were arrested by police and presented in the court and sent to jail.

Read Also Indore: Minor Accused Of Attack On Bajrang Dal Worker Detained