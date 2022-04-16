Indore: MP Auto Expo; 1,400 bigwigs of Indian auto industry invited

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To make the maiden edition of the MP Auto Expo a great show, invitations have been sent out to over 1,400 bigwigs of the Indian automobile industry. Online registration of delegates has been rolled out. Importantly, the exhibition will be open to all and, from two-wheelers to top-notch models of cars will be displayed.

The state government has given the responsibility of organising the event to its industry development body, the MP State Industrial Development Corporation (MPSIDC). The partners of the event are CII, Ernst and Young (EY), National Automotive Test Tracks (NATRAX), Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Automobile Component Manufacturers’ Association of India (ACMA) and Pithampur Auto Cluster Limited (PAC).

“From top to bottom level of officers of the MPSIDC and its regional offices located in the city along with partners of the event are working overtime even on holidays to make the event successful as just 12 days are left for the show to start. It is scheduled to be held from April 28 to April 30 at the Super Corridor, as well as at the NATRAX site in Pithampur,” official sources said on Saturday.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate the event at a specially prepared site at the Super Corridor on April 28. Some central ministers are also likely to attend the event, but their confirmation is awaited. During the two-and-a-half-day show, there will be sessions on relevant subjects, where only online registered delegates are allowed to participate. Besides, business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-customer (B2C) meetings would also be organised, sources said.

Invitations have been sent to over 1,400 bigwigs in the auto industry of the country, out of whom about 1,000 are likely to participate in the show. Prominent among them are Maruti Suzuki, Honda India, Mahindra and Mahindra, Eicher-Volvo, John Deer, Ford Motors, and so on.

Exhibition will attract youths

On the first day of the show, CM Chouhan will inaugurate the auto exhibition close to the Super Corridor Square on April 28. It will be open till April 30 from 10 am to 8 pm. Entry to the exhibition is kept free to encourage more participation of youths of schools and colleges as from top-end bikes to top-end cars will be showcased

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 10:54 PM IST