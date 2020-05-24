Indore: Moving car catches fire near SGSITS College, two saved by a whisker

Indore: It was providence for two brothers who "managed" to save themselves after their car caught fire near SGSITS College on Sunday noon. The burning car was at the middle of the road and there was panic-like situation in the area for some time.

The car belonging to Shyamlal Sharma, proprietor of Madhuram Sweets, caught fire around 3 pm. His sons Vikas and Vivek were in the car. Sharma’s younger brother Gopal Sharma told Free Press over phone that he is in Rajasthan and came to know about the incident. Vikas and Vivek had gone out for some work in Siyaganj area. They were returning when they noticed smoke from the engine. After stopping the car, the duo came out of car after which the engine caught fire.

The car was at the middle of the main road and heavy flames were rising from it. Meanwhile, fire brigade was informed but the was completely gutted before the fire tenders could reach the spot.