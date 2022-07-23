Indore: Movement of heavy vehicles restricted on Khandwa Road

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the safety of the Kawad yatris, the movement of trucks and heavy vehicles on Khandwa road has been restricted during the day. Additional district magistrate Pawan Jain issued an order in this regard on Saturday.

The order says the entry of trucks and load-carrying vehicles going from the city to Khandwa and vice versa will be restricted from 8 am to 9 pm. But milk vehicles, municipal vehicles engaged in health services, police vehicles, fire brigade, water tankers, army vehicles, vehicles engaged in the work of the electricity board, LPG-petroleum goods carrying vehicles, vegetables and agricultural produce carriers and passenger buses will remain out of the purview of this ban. This restriction is only for load-carrying vehicles. The rest of the light vehicles, such as cars, jeeps and two-wheelers will continue to operate as before.