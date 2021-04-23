Indore: Most school kids give thumbs up to online education, primary, mid-level think otherwise

Indore: A survey states that nearly 56 per cent students in India now feel comfortable with the online learning model, but most primary and middle school students in Indore feel otherwise.

The findings of survey by Brainly, an online learning platform, said, “With the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, most of the students were apprehensive about going back to school at present.”

It added that about 56 per cent of students preferred continuing with online learning in the current scenario. “More than half of the surveyed students preferred the blended learning model over others,” the survey said.

The survey titled ‘Lockdown and Learn-From-Home model’ was conducted on 2,371 students across the country to understand how the past year has changed the education and learning patterns of students across India.