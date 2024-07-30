Indore Monsoon Woes: 8 New Dengue Cases Push City's July Total To 90

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the monsoon reaching its peak, vector-borne diseases are spreading their tentacles across the city, as 8 more patients were found positive for dengue on Monday. With this, the total number of cases in Indore has reached 160 so far.

Of them, 90 were detected this month.

According to district malaria officer Dr. Daulat Patel, a new case of malaria was reported, bringing the total to five. Out of eight new dengue cases, seven are male and one is female. One of the patients is a 12-year-old child. As far as the total number of dengue cases is concerned, 91 men and 69 women were affected by the disease, and 13 of them are kids.

More dengue cases may be detected in the coming days, but we believe that the number will remain lower than last year. Dengue mosquitoes breed in clean water, and it is mainly up to people to prevent waterlogging and wear full-sleeve clothes to avoid the disease,' Dr. Patel said.

He added that there are eight active cases in the city, as all the patients are undergoing treatment at home.

135 cases reported from Gwalior

In the month of July, over 135 cases of dengue malaria were reported from the Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh. Around four to five patients suffering from Malaria and around 128 dengue patients have been reported in the district.