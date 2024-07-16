Gwalior Reports 135 Cases Of Dengue, Malaria; Health Dept Issues Alert

Representative pic

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): With the change in season, Dengue and Malaria are rapidly spreading in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district and the local health department has also issued an alert for the same, a health official said on Tuesday.

Around four to five patients suffering from Malaria and around 128 dengue patients have been reported in the district so far, said R K Rajoria, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Gwalior.

"We have issued an alert in the district from block level to city areas in view of spreading of Dengue and Malaria. Our teams have been instructed to inspect larvae in the regions and if larvae are found, then destroy them. We have also issued an advisory on how to avoid it and what are the means of prevention and have also appealed to the public. Besides, we have made all the preparations from arrangements to admit patients to the medicines for the patients," CMHO Rajoria told ANI.

Door-to-Door campaign begins

"Our teams are continuously visiting the areas and conducting surveys; if larvae are found there, then they destroy it. As of now, 40 teams are working door to door in the city areas in the district. The situation is currently under control. So far no casualty from dengue-malaria has been reported. Right now, we have made arrangements for dengue patients in all hospitals in the district. We have issued alerts in rural areas as well; our teams are working everywhere in the district. Four to five malaria patients and around 128 dengue patients have been found so far in the district," he added.

People of Deendayal Nagar locality said that the area was filled with rainwater and the danger of dengue and malaria remained the same. No fogging was done by the district administration and neither anyone was paying attention to their voice.

Children, elderly persons and women are falling ill but neither the public representatives are listening nor the administration. The same situation prevails every year, the locals added.