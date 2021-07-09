Indore: Molested minor girl tries self-immolation at DIG office, alleges Palasia police did not listen to her complaint

Indore: A 16-year-old girl allegedly tried self-immolation at DIG office premises on Friday, after she was reportedly molested by some youths in her colony under Palasia police station jurisdiction. The girl alleged that she tried to lodge a complaint with Palasia police for the last four days but no one listened to her. On the instructions from the senior officials,Mahila police station staff arrested the accused soon after registering a case against them under various sections of the IPC and POCSO Act.

The girl along with her mother reached the DIG office and she poured kerosene on herself. She was crying and was demanding that police take action against the youths who had molested her. The policemen present there prevented the girl from setting herself on fire.

DSP (headquarters) Ajay Vajpayee said the girl stated that she was being molested by Shubham, Yash, Nitin and Vikas of her colony. The girl alleged that they used to stop her whenever she went out. The accused also groped her whenever they got a chance and threatened her with dire consequences when she opposed their act. She said that she and her mother were forced to leave the colony due to the action of the youths.

She told the police in her complaint that she had been going to the Palasia police station for the past four days with her complaint, but no one was listening to her. The cops there refused to take her complaint and told her to leave the police station, she alleged, and added that the cops had offered tea to the accused instead of taking action against them.

Women police station in-charge Jyoti Sharma said that case under Section 354,323, 506, 34 of the IPC and the relevant section of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered against four youths named Shubham, Yash, Nitin and Vikas Sonkar of Palasia area. All the accused were arrested by the police after the FIR against them.

Accused thrashed her maternal uncle

The girl also stated in her complaint that she had reported the matter to her maternal uncle and when he had talked with the accused, they had thrashed her uncle. The girl and her mother were also beaten up by the accused. She said that she was at her maternal grandmother's house when the accused barged in the house and molested and threatened her.