Indore: Mobile shop owner hacks customer's Amazon ID orders phones worth Rs 21L

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state cyber cell on Tuesday arrested a Jail Road trader for hacking the Amazon ID of a customer and shopping for mobile phones worth Rs 21 lakh from it. The accused had created another fake ID with the name of the complainant and received mobile phones on different shipping addresses in the city.

SP (cyber) Jitendra Singh said that Amit Parwal of the city had lodged a complaint that an unidentified person had hacked his ID and illegally bought mobile phones worth Rs 21 lakh using different credit and debit cards within three months.

The cyber cell officials started an investigation when they received information about two mobile phone numbers. The officials gathered more information from Amazon and detained Pratik Lalwani, a resident of Silver Palace Colony as he was operating both the mobile numbers. Pratik allegedly informed the officials that he runs a shop named Pratik Mobiles at Jail Road in the city. The complainant came to him to buy a mobile phone on finance. Then, the accused had obtained his information and hacked his ID. He later got a premium membership of Amazon for three months and he bought mobile phones through that ID. He had used different debit and credit cards to buy the mobile phones and he received mobile phones at different shipping addresses in the city. Later, the accused had created another fake ID with the name of the complainant.

The officials said that the accused ordered the mobile phones on the complainant's ID to get profit on commission and to save GST and income tax. The cyber cell seized a mobile phone and two SIM cards from the accused.

Cyber Cell inspector Anju Patel, ASI Ramprakash Bajpai, ASI Rampal, head constable Vijay Badokar and constable Ramesh Bhide did a commendable job in nabbing the accused.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 01:49 AM IST