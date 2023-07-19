Indore: Mobile Phone Click To Send Meter Reading To Billing Software

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bringing more accuracy to the power sector, the IT branch of Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company has introduced Optical Character Reading (OCR) facility in the billing process.

The use of this facility has started in 30 zones in the city. West Discom managing director AmitTomar said that the new technology will facilitate more accuracy and error-free work in billing.

On scanning the QR code with the photo meter reading app, the complete information of the consumer concerned will appear on the screen. After that, a photo click from mobile phone will help the billing software automatically take the reading. Earlier, along with taking photographs, the meter reading numbers had to be typed by the meter reader concerned.

“The new process has eliminated the possibility of typing errors apart from saving time. This is expected to further enhance consumer satisfaction,” a press release issued by West Discom said.

Read Also Indore: UGC Asks HEI Teachers To Apply For National Awards

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)