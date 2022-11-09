Indore: Missing man found dead in Sirpur Lake

Photo: Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man, who was missing from home, was found dead in Sirpur Lake in Chandan Nagar area on Tuesday. No external injury was seen on the body. However, the police are waiting for the autopsy report to know the reason of his death.

Investigating officer SI Gopal Singh Chawda from the Chandan Nagar police station said that the deceased has been identified as Kalim, 30 years, a resident of Green Park Colony. After seeing the body floating in the lake, the people of the area informed the police. The body was taken out and no injury marks were seen on it. So the police believe that he fell into the lake or jumped into it.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Kalim was missing from his place for two days and his family members were searching for him. They also lodged a missing report with the Chandan Nagar police station and the police were searching for him. The statements of his family members are being taken to know the last persons who contacted him.