Indore: Minors Commit Two Murders Within 2 Hours; City In Shock

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The incidences of serious crimes by minors continue to shake the city. Thursday was one such day that shocked the city as five minor boys were detained for their involvement in two murders committed in two hours between 10 pm and 12 am.

Two minor boys were detained for killing an elderly man following an argument between them in the Azad Nagar area while three were caught for killing a youth over an old rivalry in the Banganga area. In the first incident, eighteen-year-old Prince Gaur, a resident of New Jagdish Nagar area under Banganga police station jurisdiction was stabbed to death when he tried to save his younger brother who was being beaten up by three minor boys around 10 pm.

One of the minor boys allegedly stabbed him and all of the accused fled the scene. Banganga police station in charge Siyaram Singh Gurjar said that three minor boys were detained in connection with the murder and further investigation is underway.

After this incident, 60-year-old Narmada Prasad Meena, a resident of Shivnagar area under Azad Nagar police station limits was killed by two minor boys around 12 am.

Meena was employed as a security guard in the area. He used to sleep outside his sister’s house in the Shivnagar area. He had an argument with two minor boys who had come to buy something from a small shop. The situation turned intense and the minor boys attacked him with some heavy object.

Additional DCP (Zone-1) Alok Sharma said that after attacking Meena, the accused fled the scene. His sister and other people took him to the hospital where he died during treatment. An eyewitness had given the lead about the accused to the police.

The police searched for them and managed to identify them on the basis of the CCTVs of the area. Police claimed that two minor boys were detained within hours. They allegedly informed the police that the elderly man had started an argument with them so they attacked him.

Read Also Ujjain: Mahakal Security Guard Booked For Duping Devotees From Bengaluru Over Entry To Bhasma Aarti

Serious crimes involving minor boys

The involvement of minor boys in serious crimes in the city is a matter of concern. So far many boys below the age of 18 have been found involved in criminal activities in the city.

March 6, 2024

3 minors among 4 arrested for killing youth from Lucknow

Four including three minor boys were arrested by the Aerodrome police station staff for killing a youth from Lucknow. The deceased was the former paramour of a girl, who was the friend of the 19-year-old accused so she with the help of the accused and three minor boys had called the deceased from Lucknow to the city and they allegedly killed him.

April 7, 2024

Minor boy among those held for critically injuring man

Three persons including a minor boy were held in connection with the attack on a youth with a knife injuring him critically in the Malharganj area. It is said that the accused had thrown cow dung on some youths on Rang Panchami when the complainant and other youths had an argument with them.

October 7, 2024

Two teenagers sexually assault 7-yr-old boy

A seven-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted by two teenagers aged 13-year-old in the Kanadiya area. According to the complaint lodged by the boy’s mother, the assault occurred on the night of October 4 when her son was playing in a garden near a garba pandal.