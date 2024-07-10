Indore: Minor Boy Who Went Missing On Monday, Was Shifted From YugPurush Aashram On July 6

Officials taking a closer look at the possible escape route |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A specially-abled minor boy went missing under mysterious circumstances from Akhand Parmanand Ashram on Monday. The boy was shifted from YugPurush Ashram on July 6 (Saturday), after six inmates passed away due to severe cholera.

As the boy was not seen in the CCTV footage of July 8 of the Ashram situated at Bhawna Nagar and nearby areas, police suspect that he might have left the campus on July 7. It is yet not clear where the boy has gone and how he left the campus. The boy has been identified as Anand (16).

According to the police, the YugPurush Ashram director Anita Sharma lodged a missing complaint with Tejaji Nagar Police on Monday, stating that the boy went to relieve himself around 4 am and since then nobody at the ashram has seen Anand.

Tejaji Nagar police station in-charge Devendra Markram said that police went through more than 50 CCTV cameras, including those installed at the ashram and nearby areas while investigating the case but the boy was not seen in the footage of July 8. It is suspected that the boy might have left the campus on July 7 and now they are examining the CCTV footage of July 7. Police are also using drone cameras and other technical assistance for searching the boy.

According to DPO WCD Ramniwas Budholiya, the boy had gone missing when he went to relieve himself and the walls of the washroom are quite low in height which the boy could easily climb or jump over it.

When Free Press contacted the director of Ashram Anita Sharma, she did not comment on the incident stating that she was busy.

Around 122 children from YugPurush Ashram were shifted to Akhand Paramanand Ashram on Saturday, Anand is one of them. But he was not among the children who were hospitalised a few days back.

Anand came to Indore via Harda Child Welfare Committee on January 10, 2024 and since then he has been a part of YugPurush Ashram.