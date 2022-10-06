Indore: Minister to felicitate sanitation workers of cleanest city today

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Urban development minister Bhupendra Singh is going to felicitate the sanitation workers of Indore—which was adjudged the cleanest city for the sixth time in a row—here at the Brilliant Convention Centre on Thursday.

“It’s because of the hard work of the sanitation workers that our city bagged the cleanest city title for six times in a row. This year, they also made our city the only one in the country to have a 7-star ranking under the ‘Garbage-Free City Protocol’. For their huge contribution towards putting the city on not only the national map, but also internationally, we’ve decided to felicitate them for which a programme has been organised on Thursday,” said mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav.

Cleanliness-in-charge Ashwani Shukla said the minister, mayor and municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal would felicitate the workers.

On this occasion, MP Shankar Lalwani, all MLAs, chairman Munna Lal Yadav, MiC members and corporators will be present.

Around 8,500 sanitation workers in the city work day and night in all seasons to maintain the cleanliness of the city. Their efforts ensure that the city remains on top of the cleanliness chart.