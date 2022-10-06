Indore: Mysterious bullet kills girl on mom’s lap watching Garba

Mahi Shinde | FP

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a Class VI girl who was sitting in her mother's lap watching a Garba performance died after she sustained a bullet injury in the head in the Hira Nagar area late on Tuesday. The police believe it was celebratory firing in a building and the bullet hit the girl. However, the autopsy report is awaited to know the exact cause of the girl's death.

The incident took place in the New Gauri Nagar area around 10.15 pm. Mahi Shinde, 11, a resident of the Maa Sharda Nagar area of the city, was watching the Garba performance with her mother and younger brother. Her mother, Raksha Shinde, said Mahi was sitting on her lap while her younger brother was sitting beside her. Suddenly, Mahi sustained an injury; blood started oozing from her skull and she fell unconscious.

Her mother was scared and cried for help. The people immediately took the girl to hospital. Her head wound was bleeding for hours after which she was taken to another hospital where she died during treatment around 10.30 am on Wednesday.

Hira Nagar police station-in-charge Dilip Puri said that, prima facie, it was believed that the bullet was fired from a building and it hit the girl. Investigations are on and the autopsy report is awaited.

The girl's father, Santosh Shinde, said he runs a grocery shop in Maa Sharda Nagar. On Tuesday, the last day of Garba, Mahi pleaded with her mother so that they could go and watch. While watching Garba, her mother heard the sound of gunfire. Shinde hails from Maharashtra and he had been living in the city for a few years. Mahi was excellent in her studies.

The post-mortem examination of the body was conducted by a team of doctors comprising Dr PS Thakur and Dr Jagdish Tomar. Meanwhile, a joint team of the FSL, cops and forensic doctors of MGM Medical College also visited the scene to know more about the nature of the incident. According to sources, it was a shot from a firearm as the girl had a head injury and remains of the bullet were found stuck in her brain, as well. "But the type of firearm is yet to be confirmed," sources added.