Indore: Mini Truck Conductor, Employee Held For Stealing Rs 7.3 Lakh From Mini Truck

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chandan Nagar police arrested two persons in connection with Rs 7.3 lakh theft from a mini truck in the area on Friday. The conductor of the mini truck and the old employee of the complainant had stolen cash from the truck. Rs 6.97 lakh have been recovered from them and efforts are on to recover the remaining amount from them.

According to the police, trader Anil Jain, a resident of Scheme Number 71 had lodged a complaint that his driver and conductor had gone to unload the truck in Bagli in Dewas. They were bringing Rs 7.3 lakh from a party. While returning, the cash was stolen from the mini truck mysteriously. During the investigation, police came to know that Rajesh, the conductor of the mini truck, was spending a lot of money. The police detained him and he allegedly confessed to the crime. He informed the police that he along with Ravi, who is an old employee of the trader, had stolen cash from the mini truck. Ravi knew that the driver brings business collection of the week every Sunday.

Ravi along with Rajesh prepared a plan to steal the cash. As per the plan, Ravi was tracking the movement of the mini-truck on way to Indore from Bagli. When the driver stopped for breakfast near Bavaliya village in Shajapur Ravi allegedly stole a bag containing cash from the mini truck.