Indore: Milk trader, 3 others commit suicide

Indore: A milk trader committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his residence in Vijay Nagar area late on Thursday. No suicide note was recovered from the spot; therefore, the reason behind the suicide is still unknown.
According to police, the deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Kailash, a resident of Scheme Number 54. He was found hanging by one of his family members at around 11 pm on Thursday after which he was rushed to the hospital but he could not be saved. Kailash was a milk trader in the area.
In another incident, a man named Shekhar (36), a resident of Shyamacharan Shukla Nagar committed suicide by hanging himself on Friday. He was found hanging by one of his family members and was rushed to the hospital but it was too late. No suicide note was recovered from the spot.
A person named Vinay Kadam (24), a resident of Pardeshipura too ended life by hanging himself from the ceiling at his residence late on Thursday night. The police are taking the statements of his family members to know the reason behind his suicide.
In Gandhi Nagar area, 60-year-old Pushpa committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling at her residence. The incident was discovered when the family members woke up on Friday morning and found her hanging. She was also rushed to the hospital but she could not be saved. The reason behind her taking the extreme step could not be known.
