Indore: Milk trader, 3 others commit suicide

Indore: A milk trader committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his residence in Vijay Nagar area late on Thursday. No suicide note was recovered from the spot; therefore, the reason behind the suicide is still unknown.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Kailash, a resident of Scheme Number 54. He was found hanging by one of his family members at around 11 pm on Thursday after which he was rushed to the hospital but he could not be saved. Kailash was a milk trader in the area.

In another incident, a man named Shekhar (36), a resident of Shyamacharan Shukla Nagar committed suicide by hanging himself on Friday. He was found hanging by one of his family members and was rushed to the hospital but it was too late. No suicide note was recovered from the spot.