Indore Milk Price Hike: Milk To Cost ₹68 Per Litre From October 1, Home Delivery Charges Extra |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Milk consumers in Indore will have to pay more for their daily supply as the city’s milk prices are set to rise from October 1. The revised Indore milk rates, introduced after an increase in payments to milk-producing farmers, will see retail milk price reach ₹68 per litre. The new milk price in Indore is based on fat content, with additional charges applicable for home delivery services.

Milk Prices Increased In Indore From October 1

Milk prices in Indore are set to increase from October 1, with consumers paying ₹3 more per litre than the existing rate. Under the revised milk pricing system, milk sold through dairies and retail shops will cost ₹68 per litre.

The new milk rates have been fixed according to the fat content of milk. The revised pricing will apply to milk with 5.5 to 6% fat content.

Higher Payment For Milk Producers

The increase in Indore milk prices is linked to a rise in payments made to farmers supplying milk. Under the new arrangement, milk producers will receive an additional 33 paise per fat.

The payment to milk farmers is calculated according to the amount of fat present in the milk. Officials said the revised milk rates will help provide better returns to producers while adjusting consumer prices in line with the increased procurement cost.

Home Delivery Milk Price To Increase

Consumers purchasing milk directly from dairy outlets and retail shops will pay ₹68 per litre. However, customers opting for home delivery milk services will have to pay an additional ₹1 per litre as delivery charges.

With the added delivery fee, the milk price for doorstep delivery will increase to ₹69 per litre. The additional charge has been introduced to cover the cost of home delivery services.

The revised milk prices in Indore will come into effect from October 1. Consumers have been advised to note the updated milk rates while purchasing milk through retail outlets or home delivery services.