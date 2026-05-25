Fourth Fuel Price Hike In 11 Days; Petrol Costs ₹114.65/L In Bhopal, ₹114.54/L In Indore | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The oil companies have increased petrol and diesel prices for the fourth time in the month of May.

On Monday (May 25), petrol prices were raised by ₹2.61 per litre, while diesel became costlier by ₹2.71 per litre. In some parts of Madhya Pradesh, fuel prices increased by up to ₹3 per litre.

The new prices are as follows:

Diesel - ₹100 per litre

Petrol - ₹116 per litre or more

Notably, this is the fourth price hike that has been made in just 11 days.

Cities and rates

The latest prices of petrol and diesel in different cities are as follows:

Bhopal

Petrol: ₹114.65 per litre

Diesel: ₹99.74 per litre

Indore

Petrol: ₹114.54 per litre

Diesel: ₹99.57 per litre

Jabalpur

Petrol: ₹114.39 per litre

Diesel: ₹99.52 per litre

Gwalior

Petrol: ₹114.60 per litre

Diesel: ₹99.59 per litre

Ujjain

Petrol: ₹115.03 per litre

Diesel: ₹100.11 per litre

Petrol costliest in Ujjain

Among the five major cities of the state, Ujjain has the highest fuel prices. Petrol there is being sold at ₹115.03 per litre, while diesel has crossed the ₹100 mark and is now priced at ₹100.11 per litre.

In Indore, petrol now costs ₹114.54 per litre and diesel ₹99.57 per litre. Fuel prices have also increased in Jabalpur and Gwalior.

This is the fourth fuel price hike in May. Oil companies first increased rates on May 15. In the last 11 days, petrol and diesel prices have gone up by nearly ₹8 per litre in total.

Price hikes in May were as follows:

May 15: First hike of around ₹3 per litre

May 19: Second hike of around 90 paise per litre

May 23: Third hike of 87 to 91 paise per litre

May 25: Fourth hike of around ₹3 per litre again