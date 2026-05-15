Petrol & Diesel Price Hike: Petrol Nears ₹110/L, Diesel ₹95/L In Gwalior As Oil Prices Surge Globally | Image: File (Representative)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Just like Bhopal and Indore, petrol and diesel prices have also increased in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district from Friday.

Following the hike, petrol in Gwalior is now priced at ₹109.74 per litre, while diesel has reached ₹94.93 per litre. Just a day earlier, petrol was being sold at ₹106.45 and diesel at ₹91.83 per litre.

This is one of the biggest fuel price hikes seen after nearly 2 years, increasing concerns among common people. However, there has been no change in CNG prices so far.

Experts say the rising tensions and war-like situation involving Israel, the US and Iran have affected the supply of crude oil in the global market.

Difficulties in the movement of oil-carrying ships have pushed crude oil prices higher, impacting fuel rates in India and Madhya Pradesh as well.

After the fuel price hike, travel and transport operators have also started increasing fares.

Experts fear that prices of daily-use goods may also rise in the coming days due to higher transportation costs.

Price rise in Bhopal, Indore

In Indore, petrol is now being sold at ₹109.86 per litre, while diesel has reached ₹95.06 per litre. Speed petrol now costs ₹119.56 per litre. Earlier, petrol was priced at ₹106.58 and diesel at ₹91.97 per litre.

In Bhopal, petrol prices increased from ₹106.68 to ₹109.71 per litre. Diesel prices also went up from ₹91.87 to ₹94.88 per litre.

Similarly, petrol is now priced at ₹110.16 per litre in Ujjain, ₹110.10 in Jabalpur, and ₹110.02 in Gwalior.

According to the Madhya Pradesh Petrol Diesel Association, the highest petrol prices in the state are in Mandla and Pandhurna, where petrol costs ₹111.29 per litre. Diesel is the most expensive in Anuppur and Maihar at ₹96.50 per litre.