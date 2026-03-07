MP News: Domestic LPG Cylinder Price Hiked By ₹60, Commercial Cylinder Up By ₹115 From March 7 | File/ Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Government has increased the price of domestic LPG cylinders by ₹60, while the price of 19 kg commercial cylinders has been raised by ₹115. The revised prices came into effect from March 7.

In Madhya Pradesh’s major cities, the new price of a domestic LPG cylinder is ₹918 in Bhopal, ₹941 in Indore, ₹996 in Gwalior, ₹919 in Jabalpur and ₹972 in Ujjain. The highest price in the state is in Narmadapuram, where a domestic LPG cylinder now costs ₹1,035.

Earlier, the price of domestic LPG cylinders was last increased on April 8, 2025. However, on March 8, 2024, the Central Government had reduced the price by ₹100 on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Meanwhile, the price of commercial gas cylinders was increased by up to ₹31 on March 1, 2026. Now, domestic LPG cylinder prices have also been raised.

The hike comes at a time when concerns about a possible gas shortage are being raised due to the ongoing tensions involving the United States, Israel and Iran.