Madhya Pradesh March 7, 2025, Weather Update: Unusual March Heat Grips State, Mercury Crosses 35°C In Several Cities

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is witnessing an unusual rise in temperature during the early days of March.

Normally, intense heat begins after March 15, but this year the trend has changed, with temperatures increasing earlier than expected.

After the Sagar and Gwalior-Chambal regions, the Indore and Ujjain divisions are also experiencing rising heat.

In Indore, the temperature has reached 36.2°C, while cities like Bhopal, Gwalior, Ujjain, and Jabalpur have recorded temperatures above 35°C.

On Friday, Narmadapuram was the hottest city in the state, recording a maximum temperature of 38.1°C.

Other cities including Dhar, Damoh, Sagar, Shajapur, Guna, Chhatarpur, Ratlam, and Tikamgarh also recorded temperatures of 36°C or higher. Night temperatures across the state have remained above 18°C.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 11 am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a trough is passing through the eastern part of the state, and a cyclonic circulation system is also active, but its impact on Madhya Pradesh is minimal.

Clear skies are allowing strong sunlight to directly reach the ground, which is increasing the heat.

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Due to rising temperatures, the IMD Meteorological Centre in Bhopal has issued guidelines for people. Senior meteorologists advised that the sun is strongest between 12 PM and 3 PM. People should avoid going out during this time unless necessary and should stay in shaded areas.

The weather department has also predicted that the maximum temperature may increase by up to 4°C in the next two days. There is a possibility that temperatures in the state could reach around 40°C during the first half of March.

However, weather experts say that heatwave conditions are not expected in March. Heatwaves are more likely to occur during April and May, and they may last for 15 to 20 days during those months.