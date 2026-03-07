Indore News: Petrol Pump Dealers Urge Public Not To Believe Fuel Shortage Rumours | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid rumours circulating on social media about a possible shortage of petrol and diesel, the Petrol Pump Dealers’ Association of Indore has issued an advisory urging citizens not to panic or believe unverified information.

According to association president Rajendra Vasu, several misleading messages regarding the availability of petrol and diesel have been circulating on the internet, creating unnecessary concern among residents.

In response, the association clarified that fuel supply in the city remains normal and there is no shortage of petrol or diesel.

The advisory, shared by fuel companies including Bharat Petroleum, stated that India has adequate fuel reserves and the supply chain is functioning smoothly. Oil companies have assured that fuel distribution is continuing without disruption and all petrol pumps are receiving regular supplies.

The association appealed to the public not to rush to petrol pumps due to rumours, as such panic buying can create unnecessary queues and inconvenience. Citizens have also been advised to rely only on official communication from oil companies and authorities for accurate information.

Members of the Petrol Pump Dealers’ Association emphasised that all petrol pumps in Indore are operating normally and are committed to ensuring uninterrupted fuel availability for consumers. They reiterated that there is no need for panic buying and urged people to ignore fake messages circulating online.