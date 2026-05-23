Fuel Prices Rises For 3rd Time In 9 Days; Now Petrol Costs ₹111.71/L In Bhopal & ₹111.85/L In Indore

Fuel Prices Raised For 3rd Time In 9 Days; Now Petrol Costs ₹111.71/L In Bhopal & ₹111.85/L In Indore |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Oil companies have increased petrol and diesel prices for the third time within 9 days in the country amid US-Iran tensions.

On Saturday, petrol prices were raised by 87 paise per litre, while diesel became costlier by 91 paise per litre.

With the latest hike, fuel prices in Madhya Pradesh have increased by around ₹5 per litre in May alone.

New prices:

Bhopal: Petrol – ₹111.71 per litre | Diesel – ₹96.85 per litre

Indore: Petrol – ₹111.85 per litre | Diesel – ₹96.92 per litre

Earlier, prices were increased by nearly ₹3 per litre on May 15 and by around 90 paise on May 19.

Officials said the main reason behind the price hike is the rise in international crude oil prices.

CNG prices in state

On May 17, the state also witnessed a hike in fuel, after which the CNG prices were raised by ₹3 per kg.

In Bhopal, CNG now costs around ₹94 per kg. This is the second CNG price hike in the Bhopal region within the last 2 months.

Companies including Think Gas, GAIL and Avantika Gas supply CNG across different districts of the state. With the latest revision, CNG prices have increased by nearly ₹5 per kg in just two months.

LPG prices in state

Before that, the commercial LPG cylinder prices by around ₹1,248 in the last 2 months, making commercial gas nearly 40% costlier.

The hike is expected to increase expenses for weddings, hotels and restaurants. Cylinder prices are around ₹3,074 in Bhopal, ₹3,179 in Indore and ₹3,296 in Gwalior

Before tensions and conflict between Iran and the United States escalated, crude oil prices were around 70 dollars per barrel. They have now crossed 100 dollars per barrel.

Experts believe petrol and diesel prices may rise further if crude oil prices remain high for a long time.

Government oil companies update petrol and diesel prices every day at 6 am under the dynamic pricing system.