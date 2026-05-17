After Petrol, CNG Prices Rise ₹3/kg Overnight, Nears ₹94 Amid Rising Demand In Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After petrol and diesel, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) has also become costlier in Madhya Pradesh from Sunday (May 17).

The fuel prices were increased by ₹3 per kilogram on Saturday night, with the revised rates coming into effect from Sunday morning. In Bhopal, the price of CNG has now reached Rs 93.75 per kg.

3 companies supply CNG across state

Three companies - Think Gas, GAIL and Avantika - supply CNG across the state. Think Gas caters to Bhopal, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha and nearby districts, while Avantika supplies CNG in Indore, Ujjain and Gwalior divisions. GAIL also operates in several districts of the state.

CNG becomes ₹5/kg costlier in 2 months

This is the second CNG price hike in the Bhopal region within 2 months. Earlier, rates were increased by nearly ₹2 per kg. With the latest revision, CNG has become costlier by around ₹5 per kg in just 2 months.

Bhopal currently has around 152 petrol pumps, of which 12 provide CNG facilities.

Besides these, Think Gas operates nearly 25 CNG stations at locations including Manit, Neelbad, Hoshangabad Road and Bairagarh Road, where the revised rates are now applicable.

Despite repeated price hikes, demand for CNG vehicles continues to grow steadily in the state capital.

Over the past three years, sales of CNG-based vehicles in Bhopal have risen by nearly 50 per cent.

Automobile showrooms are reportedly selling 10 to 15 CNG vehicles daily, largely due to their better mileage and comparatively lower running cost than petrol and diesel vehicles.

The latest increase comes close on the heels of a hike in petrol and diesel prices. Oil companies had raised fuel prices by ₹3 to ₹3.50 per litre from May 15.

In Madhya Pradesh, petrol prices have crossed Rs111 per litre in districts like Pandhurna and Mandla, while diesel rates have touched ₹96.50 per litre in Maihar, Alirajpur and Anuppur.

Petrol is now priced at Rs 109.86 per litre in Indore

In Indore, petrol is now priced at ₹109.86 per litre and diesel at ₹95.06 per litre. In Bhopal, petrol prices have risen from ₹106.68 to ₹109.71 per litre, while diesel now costs ₹94.88 per litre against the earlier ₹91.87.

The burden on consumers has further increased as milk prices were also revised recently. Sanchi, Amul and Mother Dairy increased packed milk prices by ₹2 to ₹3 per litre earlier this month.

With LPG, milk, petrol, diesel and now CNG becoming costlier within a span of three months, household budgets as well as transportation expenses are witnessing a sharp rise across the state.