Petrol, Diesel Rates Hiked By ₹3 Per Litre In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Petrol cost Rs 109.79 per litre and diesel cost Rs 95 per litre after a hike of Rs 3 per litre in both categories in Bhopal on Friday. Earlier, the petrol rate was Rs 106.70 per litre and diesel was Rs 9 1.70 per litre. This hike will trigger a price rise for essential commodities.

Anupam Agrawal, Akhil Bharatiya Vyapar Mandal general secretary, said, “At the retail level, it will be Re 1 to Rs 2 per kilogram. Definitely, transportation cost will increase. So, the price of essential commodities will increase and inflation will increase at a rate of 2-3%.”

CL Mukti, state president of All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), said that with the hike of the diesel rate, rates of essential commodities would rise by 20% as the price of tyres and automobile parts would also increase.

Govind Sharma, state president of Bus Operators Association, said, “Bus fare will increase by 50%. In 2021, fare was revised when the diesel rate was Rs 80 per litre. Now, toll has been increased by 35%. Automobile parts, tyres and lubricant rates have also been increased. So, we have no option but to increase fare.”

Ajay Singh, president of Petrol Pump Dealers Association, said, “In case of diesel, MP ranks fifth in the country. It costs Rs 103 per litre in AP, Rs 102 per litre in Kerala and Telangana, Rs 98 per litre in WB and Rs 95 per litre in MP. Now, petrol costs Rs 109.79 per litre in Bhopal. In case of VAT, MP also stands at fifth position in the country.”

State VAT (petrol) VAT (diesel)

Telangana 35.2% 27%

AP 31%+Rs 4/litre+Re1/litre cess 22.25%VAT+Rs 4/L+Re 1/L cess

Kerala 30.8% +Re1/L+1% cess 7.76% sale stax+Re1/L+1% cess

Rajasthan 29%+Rs 1,500/KL 17.3%+Rs 1,750/KL

MP 29%+Rs 2.5/L+1% cess 19%+Rs1.5/L+1% cess

Odisha 28% 24%

WB 25% 17%

Maharashtra 25%+Rs 5.12/L 21%

UP 19.36% 17.08%

Delhi 19.4% 16.75%+Rs250/KL

Gujarat 13.7%+4%cess 14.9%+4% cess