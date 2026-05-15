Threatened Over AI-Generated 'Obscene' Photos, 17-Year-Old Girl Kills Self In Bhopal

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old girl allegedly hanged herself to death after being allegedly harassed and blackmailed by two youths in Bhopal on Thursday.

Family members claimed the accused threatened to viral AI-generated obscene photos of the girl and defame her. Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Meanwhile, relatives also protested outside Aishbag Police Station demanding action against the accused.

According to police, no suicide note was found, due to which the exact reason behind the suicide is yet to be confirmed.

A senior police officer said further action will be taken after recording detailed statements of family members.

What is the matter?

According to information, the girl lived in the Aishbag area with her family. Her father runs a cloth shop at Bittan Market. She was the eldest among three siblings. The girl’s uncle alleged that a youth from the Chhola area and his friend had been troubling her for some time.

Family members claimed the accused used AI to create obscene photos of the girl using pictures taken from social media. They allegedly threatened to make the photos viral and harassed her regularly. The girl had informed her parents about the matter. The family earlier tried to warn the accused, but they allegedly misbehaved with the girl’s father as well. Due to fear of defamation, the family did not file a police complaint at that time.

One of the accused is reportedly from the victim’s neighbourhood, while the other lives in the Chhola area. The family claimed the girl never personally knew the accused.

They also alleged the youths used to follow her while she was going to and returning from school.

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According to the uncle, the girl appeared normal on Thursday night. She sent her younger sister outside to buy something and later allegedly hanged herself in her room using a dupatta.

When the younger sister returned, she found her hanging and informed the family. By the time relatives brought her down, she had died.