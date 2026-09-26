Indore Milk Producers To Demand ₹12 Per Fat, Release Of ₹10-12 Crore Pending Bonus At Sept 30 AGM | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Many milk-producing farmers are expected to attend the 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Indore Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union, scheduled for Sept 30, where they plan to raise demands related to milk prices and pending bonus payments.

Bablu Jadhav, president of the Bharatiya Kisan and Mazdoor Sena, said rising costs of cattle feed, oilcake, fodder, green grass, veterinary care, electricity and labour have increased the financial burden on dairy farmers. He said farmers now want a cost-based milk price and will raise their concerns at the AGM.

According to Jadhav, one of the key demands is to increase the milk purchase rate to Rs 12 per fat. Farmers are also seeking immediate payment of a bonus amount of around Rs 10 crore to Rs 12 crore, which they claim has remained pending for nearly two years.

Another demand concerns the Rs 5 per litre assistance or bonus announced by the state government for milk producers.

Jadhav claimed that eligible farmers are yet to receive the benefit and demanded that the amount be released without further delay.

The farmers’ organisation has appealed to milk producers to attend the AGM in large numbers and raise the three demands collectively.