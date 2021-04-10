Indore: Migrants leave Maharashtra as fear of lockdown looms

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With a rapid surge in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra and the possibility of lockdown in the state, migrants are once again heading back to their home states.

Speaking to ANI, Vishal Mehta, assistant manager of Indore Dewas Tollways said that for the past 4-5 days the tollway has witnessed queues of vehicles coming from Maharashtra.

"Some people are traveling in their personal vehicles and others in auto-rickshaw, tractors and hired vehicles. The situation is not as bad as the last time when the lockdown was imposed. This time, the traffic is manageable," he said.

The people said they were leaving before the Covid-19 situation gets worse and they get stranded. Sanjay Yadav, who works in Maharashtra's Palghar and is heading for his home in Azamgarh, said the situation is very bad.

"There are chances of lockdown there, and that is why we are going back to our home. Businesses are also suffering losses there as everything is closing down. We will come back once the situation is better," he said.