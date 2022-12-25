Indore: Midnight Mass observed to celebrate birth of Jesus 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Universal Catholic Church celebrated the Nativity of Christ on November 24. In all the 10 Catholic churches of Indore city, the birthday of Lord Jesus Christ was celebrated by lighting the fifth (last) white candle symbol of light and purity. The faithful began to come to churches in Indore city at 10 pm. Christmas carols were sung from 10:30 pm to 11 pm when the Holy Christmas Mass was offered.

After singing Christmas carols in Red Church, Christmas Mass was offered by bishop Chacko TJ bishop of Indore Catholic diocese along with Red Church parish priest Fr Thomas Mathew, assistant parish priest Fr Manoj, and Father Anthony Samy. Bishop Chacko in his sermon said- "Lord Jesus Christ was born because God loves human beings. It is natural that when we love a person, we want to be near them and if possible stay with them. This relationship between humankind and God was broken due to sin. Lord Jesus took birth in this world as a human to take away sin so that this relationship can be restored. And humankind can get salvation. When a broken relationship is reunited, an atmosphere of joy is created. That is why the message of the birth of Jesus Christ is also called the message of joy for humankind. This message tells that the saviour has been born and the broken relationship has been re-established. That's the message of Christmas."

After the Holy Mass, everyone greeted each other and shared the joy of the festive occasion. The Midnight Mass is observed on Christmas Eve which is an extremely popular festive custom. It includes the celebration of the Holy Communion. Midnight Mass is the first liturgy of Christmastide that begins at midnight. It is the celebration of Mass or Service of Worship in honour of the Nativity of Jesus.